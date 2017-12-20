Nursery school teacher not prosecuted over alleged molestation of 5-year-old pupil

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male nursery school teacher for allegedly molesting a pupil in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 19).

On September 20, Kazuki Fukumoto, 22, allegedly touched and licked the lower body of a 5-year-old girl in the toilet of the school where he works.

On Tuesday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Court dropped the case against the defendant, who was accused of indecent assault. The reason for the non-prosecution was not given.

Fujimoto partially denied the allegations upon his arrest. “It is factual that I touched [her] body, but did not do any licking,” the suspect was quoted by the Akabane Police Station.

According to police, Fukumoto began teaching at the school in April.

The matter came to light after the girl told her father who then consulted with police.