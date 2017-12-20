Man nabbed in attempted swindle of ¥3 million from elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the attempted swindle of an elderly woman in Yokohama, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

On Monday, a person posing as the son of the 71-year-old woman on the telephone told her that he had suffered a business failure and needed 3 million yen in cash.

With the person on the telephone not sounding like her son, the woman alerted police, who apprehended Mamoru Tomita upon his arrival at her residence.

Tomita, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I came to retrieve documents only,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinagawa Police Station.

Police are now investigating whether Tomita worked with accomplices in carrying out the fraud.