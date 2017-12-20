Knife-wielding man robs pawnshop in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who robbed an outlet of pawnshop chain Daikokuya in Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

At 6:20 p.m., the perpetrator entered the fourth floor of the outlet, located near JR Shinjuku Station, and thrust a knife with a 10-centimeter-long blade before a 41-year-old male clerk. “Hand over the money,” he then reportedly threatened.

The man then fled the store by heading down the stairs after obtaining 1 million yen in cash. The employee was not injured in the incident, according to police

With a bloodstain being discovered on a street near the store, police suspect that the man injured himself as he fled.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the man wore a green jacket with a hood and black pants, police said. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.

Daikokuya is one of the largest pawnshop chains in the nation. It specializes in wristwatches, brand handbags and jewelry.