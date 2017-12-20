Hand over the money: Man attempted to rob post office with slip of paper

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 31-year-old who allegedly used a message written on a slip of paper in the attempted robbery of a post office in Futtsu City on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 20).

At around 12:20 p.m., Katsuhiro Moriyama, of no known occupation, posed as a customer while showing a clerk at the post office the paper that read, “Hand over the money.”

However, Mori fled the scene empty-handed after the preparation of the cash lasted for an extended period.

Mori, who has been accused of attempted robbery, admits to the allegations, according to the Futtsu Police Station.

Police are also investigating whether Mori was behind a similar attempted robbery of another post office in nearby Kisarazu City about 30 minutes later.