Tokyo: Elderly couple die in plunge from apartment in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe an elderly couple plunged to their death from an apartment building in Musashino City on Monday in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 18).

At around 10:10 a.m., a resident of the building, located in the Sakurazutsumi area, reported the discovery of the bodies of a man, believed to be aged in his 80s, and a woman, in her 70s, in some shrubs on the property to a police box. Officers later arriving at the building confirmed both persons death at the scene.

Based on items found at the scene, the couple is believed to live in the area, according to the Musashino Police Station.

On the 10th floor of the building, police found leather-soled sandals in a corridor. Police believe the couple climbed and wall and leaped from the floor in intentionally taking their lives.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the bodies.