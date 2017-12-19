Saitama: Cancer-stricken woman dies after husband slashes her with knife

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man over the stabbing of his cancer-stricken wife, who later died, at their residence, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 19).

At around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a distress call from a man who claimed that he had stabbed his wife with a knife. Officers arriving at the residence found the body of 61-year-old Makiko Yamashita collapsed and bleeding from the neck on a futon in a bedroom.

The woman was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

Police subsequently arrested the victim’s husband, Teruo, on suspicion of attempted murder. “With her having terminal breast cancer, I wanted to make her suffering easier,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges to murder.