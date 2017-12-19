Osaka: Body of yakuza found with gunshot wound along river

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the body of an organized crime member with a gunshot wound along a riverbank in Settsu City on Monday, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Dec. 19).

At around 6:40 a.m., a female passerby reported to police the discovery of the body of a 69-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi under a bridge of the Yodo River in the Torikainaka area.

Officers from the Settsu Police Station arriving at the scene found the gang member bleeding from a wound to the chest. A pistol was also found at his feet.

The gang member, who lives nearby, was wearing a white baseball cap, a camouflage-pattern jacket and blue pants. With a will found in one of his pockets, police believe he took his own life by fatally shooting himself in the chest.