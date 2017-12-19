Kanagawa: Man slashes owner of general store in hand in ¥10,000 robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who slashed the owner of a general store in Kawasaki City during a robbery on Sunday, reports TBS News (Dec. 18).

At just before 9 p.m., the perpetrator entered the store, located in Saiwa Ward, and threatened the 77-year-old owner while pulling out a knife. “Don’t make a sound!” he reportedly demanded.

The two then engaged in a scuffle, with the owner getting slashed in the left hand. The perpetrator then fled the scene with 10,000 yen in cash. The injury to the owner is considered minor, police said.

Standing up to 175 centimeters, the perpetrator has a slim build. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.