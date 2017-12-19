Ex-Chubu TV branch president attempted to set house of parents on fire in Gifu

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a former branch president of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co. (CBC) for allegedly attempting to set the house of his parents on fire on Sunday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Dec. 18).

Between 10:00 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., Kazuhiro Sato, 52, allegedly used a match to set postal items on fire at the residence. “My son is drunk and behaving violently,” Sato’s father said via telephone in alerting police to the scene.

Officers arriving at the residence found a wall and staircase to have been partially burned. Sato was subsequently accused of attempted arson of an inhabited building. “I set the fire, but I did not intend to burn down the house,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

Sato once headed the Gifu City branch of CBC. He is currently employed in a general affairs department.

“We are processing the matter, which is currently under investigation,” a representative of CBC was quoted.