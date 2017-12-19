Aichi: Police renew call for help in ’08 murder of school girl in Toyota

AICHI (TR) – In conjunction with the extension of the offering of a reward related to the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Toyota City nine years ago, law enforcement last week renewed a request for help from the public in solving the crime, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (Dec. 11)

On the morning of May 3, 2008, the body of high school student Manami Shimizu was found with black tape around her neck in a rice paddy in the town of Ikoma near her home. The case remains unsolved.

At a ticket gate of Toyotashi Station on December 11, officers handed out information sheets with a request for persons with information on the case to come forward. The day before, police revealed that a reward offered for information leading to the solution of the case will be extended for one more year.

Police believe that a perpetrator killed Shimizu and stole her bag as she commuted home from soccer practice at her school, which is affiliated with Aichi University of Education, on the night the day before her body was found.

Kiyomi Ito, the Toyota Police Station chief said, “With this being an extremely heinous crime, we by no means can give up. “We are seeking information of any kind — please let us know.”

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the special investigation headquarters of the Toyota Police Station at 0120-400-538.