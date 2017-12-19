4 years on, murder of ‘Gyoza King’ remains unsolved

KYOTO (TR) – With Tuesday marking the four-year anniversary of the murder of the chief of a dumpling chain, Kyoto Prefectural Police remain puzzled as to who was behind the hit, reports Sankei Sports (Dec. 19).

On the morning of December 19, 2013, Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, the president of Ohsho Food Service, which operates Gyoza no Ohsho (Gyoza King), was shot dead near a parking lot for the company’s headquarters in Yamashina Ward as he commuted to work.

Ohigashi received four wounds to the right part of his chest and abdomen from an unknown gunman. He was confirmed dead by emergency personnel at a nearby hospital.

Thus far, Kyoto police have dedicated substantial resources to the case but it remains unsolved. According to the Yamashina Police Station, officers have visited 5,700 households in the area of the shooting to collect information. They have also followed up on 600 leads and spoken to 1,700 persons either connected to the company or involved in business dealings.

One promising development has not yet led to an apprehension. The results of a DNA analysis of a cigarette butt left behind at the scene proved to be a match with a gang member in the Kyushu area. However, a direct link has not been established between the gangster and the crime.

“Bewilderment”

On Tuesday morning, Shingo Kakiuchi, the head of detectives of the Kyoto police, arrived at the parking lot to lay flowers and offer a silent prayer for Ohigashi.

“My bewilderment as to why my father was killed only continues to get stronger,” said Ohigashi’s 43-year-old son.

Gyoza no Ohsho, founded in 1967, is a nationwide chain with a number of stores overseas that specializes in a variety of grilled dumplings, noodles and other dishes.