Tokyo: Man, 29, strangled mother to death during fight over money

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly strangling his mother to death at her residence in Arakawa Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 15).

On the night of December 10, the body of Michiko Taka, 62, was found on a futon by her older sister, who also lives in the residence.

Police later arrested Yuri Suzuki on suspicion of murder. During questioning, he admitted to strangling his mother to death. “I did it all by myself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Suzuki had taken his mother’s bank card due to his accumulation of 2 million yen in debt with a consumer finance company. “She wanted the card back, and we got into a fight,” the suspect said.

Suzuki, who lived at the residence with his mother until last month, became a person of interest for police after he was observed entering and exiting the residence on security camera footage on December 10.