Tokyo: Man, 20, posed as FSA member in attempted fraud of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman out of her bank cards by posing as a member of the Financial Services Agency, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 13).

According to police, the woman, a 77-year-old resident of Taito Ward, was told on the telephone by a person claiming to be a member of the FSA that cash was being withdrawn from her bank account by a third party. The caller then requested that the woman hand over her bank cards as “evidence.”

Police arrested Ryosuke Sasaki upon his arrival at the residence of the woman to collect the cards. During questioning, the suspect, who is believed to have worked with accomplices, said that he has committed the same crime on multiple occasions in the past.

Prior to the arrival of the suspect at the residence, the victim telephoned police after suspecting that the claims of the person on the phone were suspicious.