Japan: Record number of suspected North Korean boats washed ashore in ’17

TOKYO (TR) – The Japan Coast Guard on Wednesday revealed that a record number of suspected North Korean boats have washed ashore along the Sea of Japan coast in 2017, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 13).

According to the agency, 83 wooden vessels likely from North Korea have washed shore in northern Japan so far this year, the largest figure since figures began being kept in 2013.

The discoveries have intensified in recent months. Between January and October, the number did not exceed five for any month. However, the figure jumped to 28 in November. Through Wednesday, the number stood at 24 for December.

The vessels are believed to be fishing boats launched from the Communist nation whose engines have become disabled. Water currents and winds send the drifting crafts to the northern coasts of Japan.

Many of the vessels have been found to contain corpses. On Tuesday, three bodies were discovered near the shore of the town of Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture that may have come come from a suspected North Korean vessel that was found earlier in the month.