Chiba: Woman shoves sister onto railway tracks in attempted murder-suicide

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old woman for allegedly shoving her younger sister onto railway tracks in Nagareyama City in what is being treated as a murder-suicide attempt, reports TBS News (Dec. 9).

At around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Chieko Takeuchi, a resident of Kashiwa City, jumped off the platform at Hatsuishi Station and onto the tracks of the Tobu Noda Line after shoving her sister in the back, causing her to also tumble off.

An oncoming train was able to make an emergency stop several meters before Takeuchi and her sister. Takeuchi was not injured, but her sister suffered a broken wrist.

Takeuchi, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted us to die together,” the suspect was quoted by the Nagareyama Police Station.

According to Fuji News Network (Dec. 10), Takeuchi has a history mental health problems.