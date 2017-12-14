Chiba doctor, 46, nabbed for using tablet computer to film up school girl’s skirt

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old doctor at a hospital for allegedly taking illicit films up the skirt of a third-year high school girl inside a train carriage, reports Chiba Nippo (Dec. 13).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Motohisa Tada, of the Sodegaura Satsukidai Hospital, allegedly used a tablet computer to film up the skirt of the girl, 18, inside a carriage of the JR Uchibo Line between Anegasaki and Nagaura stations.

Tada, who has been accused of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations, according to the Kisarazu Police Station.

Police had previously been tipped off about a person who was using a tablet to take such films at the same time on a different day. In response to the tip, an officer on patrol saw Tada behaving suspiciously and apprehended him.

In July of 2013, Tada, then employed at the Chiba University Hospital, was arrested for the same crime. At the time of his arrest, he told the Chiba-Chuo Police Station that he had an interest in tosatsu, or voyeur, photography.

Tada was appointed as head of internal medicine and psychiatry at Sodegaura Satsukidai Hospital in September of 2013. Wednesday was designated as a research day for the suspect, meaning he was not on duty.

“If the allegations are factual, I would like to apologize to everyone for causing trouble,” said Shuichi Kikuchi, the director of Sodegaura Satsukidai Hospital. “We will endeavor to provide leadership and training to staff [to prevent a recurrence].”