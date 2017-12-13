Wakayama farmer accused of stealing women’s underwear stored garments in greenhouse

December 13, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News

Wakayama police found 40 pairs of a woman's underwear in a greenhouse belonging to a farmer
Wakayama police found 40 pairs of a woman’s underwear in a greenhouse belonging to a farmer in Gobo City

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a farmer from Gobo City on suspicion of theft after dozen’s of pairs of women’s underwear were found stored in his greenhouse, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 12).

Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on December 2, the farmer, 61, allegedly trespassed onto a property in Gobo and stole three pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry from a shed.

The farmer admits to the allegations, according to the Gobo Police Station.

According to police, the property installed a security camera after a similar theft of women’s underwear in later November. The farmer became a person of interest for police after examination of footage taken by the camera on December 2.

A subsequent search of a greenhouse attached to the residence of the farmer revealed 40 pairs of women’s underwear. Police are now investigating the suspect for possible participation in other crimes.

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Style

Related Articles