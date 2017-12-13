Wakayama farmer accused of stealing women’s underwear stored garments in greenhouse

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a farmer from Gobo City on suspicion of theft after dozen’s of pairs of women’s underwear were found stored in his greenhouse, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 12).

Between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on December 2, the farmer, 61, allegedly trespassed onto a property in Gobo and stole three pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry from a shed.

The farmer admits to the allegations, according to the Gobo Police Station.

According to police, the property installed a security camera after a similar theft of women’s underwear in later November. The farmer became a person of interest for police after examination of footage taken by the camera on December 2.

A subsequent search of a greenhouse attached to the residence of the farmer revealed 40 pairs of women’s underwear. Police are now investigating the suspect for possible participation in other crimes.