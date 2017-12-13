Tokyo: Man, 72, molested school girl, 9, in Edogawa parking lot

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a fourth-year middle school girl in a parking lot in Edogawa Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 13).

In March, Toyokichi Fukiyama, a part-time employee living in Edogawa, lured the girl, then 9, his vehicle while it was parked in the lot. He then allegedly kissed her and fondled her lower body.

Fukiyama, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I have committed obscene acts with other girls,” the suspect was quoted by the Kasai Police Station.

According to police, the suspect was acquainted with the girl, often greeting her as she commuted to school. In bringing the girl to the vehicle, he said, “Come quick.” He then led her inside with his hand.

The matter came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with police in early November.