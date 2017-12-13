TOKYO (TR) – Nikkei Inc., the publisher of the Nikkei Shimbun, announced on Tuesday that a 44-year-old employee has been dismissed over the embezzlement of 30 million yen, reports the Nikkan Sports (Dec. 22).

On 63 occasions between August of 2012 and May of this year, the employee, a vice-director of a sales division, ordered a total of 30 million yen in gift certificates and turned them into cash for his personal use.

The dismissed employee has shown an intention to repay the full amount. The company has not decided whether it will file a criminal complaint with police.

In addition to dismissing the employee, Nikkei also demoted another executive who was aware of the embezzlement but did not take action.

As well, the managing director of sales at the company received a pay cut of 30 percent for one month after it was revealed that another male employee embezzled 5.67 million yen using the same means in July.

“In addition to dealing with this matter strictly, I would like to offer an apology,” a representative of the public relations department of Nikkei was quoted. “We plan to strengthen employee training and the management system.”