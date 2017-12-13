Christmas in Tokyo at Tantra in Roppongi

TOKYO (TR) – The Roppongi nightlife quarter has been widely regarded as the go-to spot for adult entertainment in Tokyo for decades. One of the many available venues includes the legendary gentlemen’s club Tantra Artistic Lounge, an exclusive performance and dining space tucked in the back streets off Roppongi-dori.

Since opening in 2002, Tantra, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month, has proved to be unlike any other entertainment complex in Tokyo — and this month guests are in store for a special Christmas treat.

Tantra girls — each with silky smooth skin, red luscious lips and a body of toned to perfection — will entertain during “Sexy Christmas Week” between December 18 and 25.

Also, as a special thank you for its loyal customers, Tantra is providing a special Christmas gift: free entry, normally priced at 8,400 yen, for all customers old and new. And, if you so wish, sexy Santa will sit on your lap.

This is an event with something for everyone, including girlfriends and wives. The sophistication and class of the venue brings a fresh take on adult entertainment. Be sure to enjoy a Tantric dance from your choice of dancer.

Bookings are already filling up, book now to secure your place.