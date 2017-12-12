Tokyo: IT employee nabbed in attempted sexual assault of woman at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male IT employee over the attempted sexual assault of a woman at her residence last month, reports TBS News (Dec. 11).

In the early morning hours of November 3, Kazushige Okano, a resident of Setagaya Ward, allegedly used a pass key to enter the residence of the woman as she slept and covered her mouth with his hand. “If you open your eyes, I’ll kill you,” he threatened before fondling her chest.

Okano, who has been accused of attempted coerced intercourse, denies the allegations. “I grabbed the woman’s chest, but I did not intend to have intercourse.”

According to police, Okano was not acquainted with the victim but he somehow managed to obtain the key to residence. Police are now investigating how he obtained the key.