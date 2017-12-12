Ishikawa: Man, 32, arrested in stabbing death of elderly woman

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of an elderly woman whose corpse was found in her bathtub in the town of Hodatsushimizu in May, reports TBS News (Dec. 12).

On May 23, Masahiro Suehira, an employee at an equipment company in Hodatsushimizu, is alleged to have used a kitchen knife to fatally stab Miyuki Adachi, 85, in the back. He also stole a bag containing valuables and other items.

Suehira, who has been accused of murder and robbery, admits to the allegations. The suspect told police that he used heavy equipment to bury to the bag and other items he stole from the residence. Police are now searching the grounds of the company that employs him for the items.

Adahi lived alone. On the morning of May 24, a daughter of Adachi alerted police after finding her mother’s clothed body collapsed in the bathtub with a stab wound to the back.

According to police, the front door of the residence was unlocked and the interior showed no signs of being ransacked. A knife was found at the scene.

Suehira lives in nearby Hakui City. He became acquainted with the Adachi through discussions about work to be done on her property, police said.

Suehira surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. He was arrested on Monday.