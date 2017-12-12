Aomori: Three corpses possibly from North Korean boat found along shore

AOMORI (TR) – Authorities in Aomori Prefecture believe three bodies found near the shore of the town of Fukaura may have come come from a suspected North Korean vessel found earlier this month, reports TBS News (Dec. 12).

At 7:30 a.m., a member of a fishery cooperative reported finding the corpses floating more than 10 meters off the Senjojiki Coast to the local coast guard.

The bodies are of unknown gender, the coast guard said.

On December 4, a wooden boat was found drifting near the area where the bodies were discovered. However, a search of the vessel was not conducted due to poor weather conditions. It is speculated that the bodies came from the boat.

Water currents and winds regularly direct disabled boats from North Korea toward the northern coasts of Japan. Since November, five boats believed to be from North Korea and two male corpses have been discovered along the shores of Fukaura.