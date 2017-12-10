Nude corpses of two women found in Adachi residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two female corpses in a residence in Adachi Ward on Saturday, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 10).

At around 4:30 p.m., a representative of the management company of the residence, located in the Ayase area, informed police that they had not been able to contact the two female occupants, a woman and her daughter.

Officers arriving at the scene found the body of a woman, believed to be in her 60s, lying face-up in the bathroom. Another body, likely belonging to a woman in her 40s, was propped up against a wall in a seated position.

According to police, the bodies of both women were unclothed. At the time of entry, the front door was locked and the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies and determine the causes of death.