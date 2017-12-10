Fukuoka drift: Four arrested after tweet shows sedans circling motorcycle

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have sent four persons to prosectors for engaging in a specialty form of auto racing at an intersection in Onojo City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 8).

At around 1:20 a.m. on April 21, two white sedans quickly circled a stopped motorcycle at an intersection on National Route 3 such that their rear wheels skidded, or “drifted,” during turns.

The defendants are three men and one woman aged between 25 and 28. The three men are members of a gang of hot-rodders.

All of the defendants, who have been accused of violating the Road Traffic Act regarding dangerous driving, admit to the allegations. “We wanted to rope off our territory,” one of the defendants was quoted.

The matter came to light after the female defendant posted video footage of the incident on Twitter. In the clip, as shown by Nippon News Network, smoke is seen pouring from the vehicles as they go around the motorcycle.

Earlier this year, Osaka police sent 10 persons to prosecutors for using a public road near theme park Universal Studios Japan as a private track for drifting.