Wakayama cops: Man destroyed car brakes of female love interest to win affection

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for disabling the brakes of the vehicle of a female acquaintance in the town of Inami last month in an effort to win her over, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 7).

At around 3:30 a.m. on November 16, Takuya Kawamura, a staff member for an organization in the town, allegedly cut all four brake hoses in the 31-year-old woman’s car at a parking lot. That same morning, the woman crashed the vehicle into a concrete wall in the parking lot after the brakes failed, police said.

Kawamura, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the charges. “Since I know a lot about cards, wanted her to rely on me,” the suspect was quoted by the Gobo Police Station.

After the incident, the woman discovered that the hoses had been slashed and filed a report with police.

Kawamura surfaced as a suspect in the case after police reviewed security camera footage.