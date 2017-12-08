Van catches on fire in Shibuya

A van caught on fire near JR Shibuya Staiton on Thursday
TOKYO (TR) – A fire broke out inside a van in Shibuya Ward on Thursday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 7).

At around 4:00 p.m., the stopped vehicle burst into flames at a crossing near JR Shibuya Station, according to police and fire officials. Three fire trucks arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze after about 30 minutes.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

The van belongs to persons working at a nearby construction site. Footage shot by passersby showed gray smoke spewing from the vehicle as flames jumped from the engine area.

Police and fire officials are now investigating the cause of the fire.

