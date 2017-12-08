Tokyo cops: Drunk exec for Nikkei Shimbun assaulted taxi driver in Akasaka

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an executive at Nikkei Inc., the publisher of the Nikkei Shimbun, for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver in Minato Ward on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 7).

At around 10:30 p.m., Takahiro Abe, the 48-year-old vice-chief of the editorial department, allegedly beat the face of the male driver of the cab, 61, on a road in the Akasaka entertainment area.

Abe, who has been accused of assault, denies the allegations. “I was drunk at the time so I do not recall the incident,” the suspect was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Abe was drinking at an establishment in the immediate area. The incident took place after the driver honked his horn at Abe, who was squatting on the road, in an effort to get him to move.

Abe then became irritated and punched the driver twice in the face through the open window of the cab’s door. As the driver sped off, Abe clung to the vehicle over a distance of more than 20 meters.

“We take it seriously that an employee was arrested,” a representative of the public relations department of Nikkei was quoted. “After confirming the facts, we will deal with the matter strictly.”