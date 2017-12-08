Nara: Woman stabbed son’s 8-year-old classmate

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing an 8-year-old girl, who is the classmate of her son, in Ikoma City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Dec. 8).

At around 4:10 p.m., Rie Chisaka, a part-time employee, allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the girl, a second-year elementary school student, several times in the chest at the residence of the suspect.

The girl, who lives nearby, was transported to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not considerd life-threatening, police said. A blood-stained knife was retrieved from the residence.

Chisaka, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

On Friday, police began an investigation at the residence about what problem might have existed between the suspect and the girl.