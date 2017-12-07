Korean woman nabbed in fake marriage to obtain residency in Japan

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old Korean woman for allegedly engaging in a fake marriage to obtain residency in Japan, reports TBS News (Dec. 6).

In April, Cho In-sung and Yoshiharu Yotate, a 65-year-old part-time worker at a restaurant in Edogawa Ward, allegedly presented paperwork indicating that their marriage was legitimate at the Tokyo branch of the Immigration Bureau in order for her to obtain residency.

Cho denies the allegations. “It was not my intention to tell a lie,” the suspect told police.

According to police, the suspects registered their fake marriage in July of last year. The submission included altered photographs from a supposed marriage ceremony from last year that featured family members of both suspects. The suspects also do not live together.

Yotate received a payment of 160,000 yen from Cho as compensation for registering the fake marriage. She then paid him 20,000 yen each month thereafter, police said.