Ibaraki: Man, ex-girlfriend arrested for burying their newborn in field last year

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibraraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man and his former girlfriend for allegedly burying their newborn in a field in Bando City last year, reports NHK (Dec. 6).

On Tuesday morning, Yoji Ishizuka, a resident of Bando, approached a police station to confess to burying the newborn on a field at his residence in August of last year. Police later searched the field and found skeletal remains.

According to police, the infant was buried shortly after Ishizuka’s then-girlfriend Runa Tsukada, a 33-year-old restaurant employee, gave birth.

Ishizuka, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, said that the child was killed without specifying how. “I had no choice but to bury the infant due to difficulties with living expenses,” Ishizuka told police in admitting to the allegations.

Police also arrested Tsukada, who also admits to the allegations.

The cause of death of the child is under investigation, police said.