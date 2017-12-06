Man slashes taxi driver during robbery in Shingawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who slightly injured a male taxi driver with a knife during a robbery in Shinagawa Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 5).

At around 5:30 p.m., the male driver of the cab, 69, tipped off police that he had been slashed by the assailant in front of JR Osaki Station.

According to police, the assailant boarded the taxi and traveled for about 1 kilometer before wielding the knife. “Give me money,” the suspect reportedly said. When the driver responded that he did not have any, the suspect slashed the middle finger of his left hand before fleeing without paying the fare of 970 yen.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the perpetrator was wearing a breathing mask and sunglasses at the time of the incident. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.