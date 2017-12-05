Father of actor Tadanobu Asano arrested for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the father of actor Tadanobu Asano over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 5).

On November 30, police found Yukihisa Sato, 68, to be in possession of a glass pipe during questioning. At the Shibuya Police Station, an examination of Sato’s urine gave a positive response for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Sato admits to the allegations.

The suspect is the president of the agency representing Asano. The 44-year-old actor this year appeared in the Sion Sono-directed comedy “Shinjuku Swan II.”