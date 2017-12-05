Elderly man and wife found murdered in Niigata residence

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the bodies of a man and his wife inside their residence in Shibata City, reports NHK (Dec. 4).

At around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, the bodies of Torao Ando, 79, and his wife, 74-year-old Sumiko, were found in a bedroom on the first floor of the residence, located in the Yutakacho area, by their eldest son.

According to police, the bodies were found bleeding from the head and lying face-up on a bed and covered by a futon. Officers believe both victims were struck by a blunt object.

The couple lived in the residence with their son, his wife and grandchild, police said. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence.

Police have assembled a 140-person team to investigate the case.