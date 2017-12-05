Drunk man on road leads cops to decayed corpse in his Bunkyo residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse inside a residence of an intoxicated elderly man in Bunkyo Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 5).

At around 9:30 p.m., police were tipped off about the man collapsed on a road in the Kohinata area. Police arriving at the scene found the man, aged in his 80s, to be visibly intoxicated.

Following questioning, the man led police to his fifth-floor residence where the decayed corpse, nude from the waist up, was found atop a futon in a bedroom. The body did not have any external wounds.

The man told police that he lives at the residence with his son. However, officers have been unable to contact him.

Police are now working to identify the body and determine the cause of death. The man is now under investigation for abandoning a corpse.