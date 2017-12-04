Tokyo cops nab yakuza in gas station burglary in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including an organized crime member, over the alleged burglary of some 700,000 yen from a gas station in Yokohama earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 1).

On August 15, Kazuto Imanishi, a 30-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, Naoki Ono, 25, and one other associate allegedly used a crowbar to force open a door at the gas station, located in Aoba Ward, and snatch a safe containing about 700,000 yen in cash and six gold certificates valued at 30,000 yen.

During questioning, Imanishi and Ono declined to comment on the allegations. However, the third suspect admitted to the charges, telling the Machida Police Station they committed a total of about 30 similar crimes.

The suspects surfaced as persons of interest after security camera footage taken during a similar case in nearby Machida City on August 30 was reviewed, police said.