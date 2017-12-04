Saitama: ‘JK’ business busted for child prostitution

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have busted a so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl business in Kawaguchi City on suspicion of fostering child prostitution earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 4).

In August, Shinichi Mizukami, a 31-year-old employee of JK Walker, and one other person allegedly dispatched a girl, 16, to meet a male customer at a hotel in Saitama City’s Omiya Ward to perform acts deemed obscene while knowing she was a minor.

Mizukami denies the allegations. “This is not a ‘delivery health‘ shop,” the suspect was quoted by police in referring to what is a call-girl service.

JK businesses nationwide promote themselves as supplying massages, but many — including JK Walker — are known to offer sexual services by allowing customers to take the female employees off the premises.

According to police, JK Walker bills itself on the internet as providing currently enrolled high school girls (known as joshi kosei, or simply JK). The parlor offers an osampo service, in which customers make take girls out for a stroll or to go on a stroll.