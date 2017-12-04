Man with knife arrested at Tokyo Metropolitan Police HQ

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested a man who wielded a knife at the front door of the department’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, reports TBS News (Dec. 3).

At around 11 a.m., the man, aged in his 30s, was stopped by an officer as he arrived at the headquarters, located in the Kasumigaseki area. After saying he had an appointment, he pulled the knife from his pocket.

A scuffle then broke out, and the man was subsequently apprehended on suspicion of obstructing the duty of a public servant. There were no injuries, police said.

The man, who was not named, has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.