TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five men for allegedly confining a male acquaintance inside a vehicle before stealing his possessions, including more than 2 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 1).

On August 31 at around midnight, Tsutomu Nishitani, 40, and his four associates allegedly forced the 26-year-old victim into a car at a parking lot in Nerima Ward. They then held him captive for about three hours and 30 minutes inside the vehicle as they assaulted him.

After taking the victim’s house key, they visited his residence and stole his car, a set of golf clubs and some 2.2 million yen in cash.

Nishitani, who has been accused of confinement and robbery resulting in bodily injury, has remained silent regarding the charges while his associates are denying them, the Shakujii Police Station said.

Nishitani and his associates, one of whom is acquainted with the victim, surfaced as suspects after police investigated the victim’s vehicle, which was found in the capital days after the incident.