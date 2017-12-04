Fukuoka: Man smashes hole in ceiling of downstairs neighbor

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in Fukuoka City after he allegedly cut a hole in the floor of his residence through to the ceiling of his downstairs neighbor and discharged a wooden object down below, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Dec. 3)

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Akira Fujino, a resident of Jonan Ward, allegedly threw the wood object, measuring 120 centimeters long and 30 centimeters wide, through the hole he had cut into his floor and her ceiling of the two-floor apartment building. The object hurtled through the room and smashed her television display stand.

The woman, a 41-year-old temporary worker, was not injured in the incident.

Fujino, who has been accused of causing property damage, admits to the charges, according to the Sawara Police Station.

After the incident, the woman, who was no acquainted with the suspect, alerted police, saying, “Someone who lives above me is breaking through the ceiling.”

Police are now investigating how Fujino cut the hole in the floor, which measures up to 50 centimeters in diameter.