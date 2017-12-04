Elderly man saves drunk commuter from oncoming train at JR Ebisu Station

TOKYO (TR) – After an intoxicated commuter tumbled onto railway tracks at JR Ebisu Station on Saturday, an elderly man pulled him away just before a train arrived, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 3).

The intoxicated male commuter in his 30s tumbled off the platform of the Saikyo Line at around 9 a.m., prompting the elderly man, aged in his 70s, to lie on his stomach and pull him off the tracks, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

“I ended up drinking too much,” the commuter was quoted by police as saying.

Both men were safe after the train arrived some 10 seconds later, police said, though the commuter bruised his left arm when he fell.

The elderly man pulled the commuter, who continued to sit on the tracks after he fell, off the tracks and into an empty space under the platform, police said.

According to East Japan Railway, the incident resulted in canceled trains and delays of up to 50 minutes, inconveniencing about 13,000 passengers.