Tokyo cops nab manager of Ueno ‘snack’ bar for aggressive touting

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four women, including the 52-year-old manager of a “snack” hostess club, over the alleged aggressive solicitation of pedestrians in the Ueno area of Taito Ward, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 2).

In July, the woman, a Chinese national residing in Saitama Prefecture, and the other three suspects are alleged to have persistently attempted to coerce a male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, to visit her establishment. At one point, one suspect pressed her hand onto the back of the man while following him, police said.

The Chinese national denies the allegations, telling police that she did not give instructions for aggressive touting. The other three suspects admit to the allegations.

According to police, the bar operated by the Chinese national has accumulated 38 million yen in earnings over the past four and a half years.

In preparing for the Olympic Games set for 2020, police are intensifying crackdowns in entertainment districts in the capital, according to TBS News (Dec. 1).