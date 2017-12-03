Fukushima: Man in custody for dumping corpse re-arrested for murder

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have applied fresh charges of murder to a 39-year-old man in custody for dumping a corpse in the town of Shimogo, reports TBS News (Dec. 3).

Police have accused Hisahiro Hoshi, a resident of the town of Kunimi, of beating Akihiro Matsuda, a 42-year-old resident of Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, to death around June of last year.

Police have previously arrested Hoshi and his brother, 35-year-old Kenji, for burying the other body on vacant land in Shimogo at a depth of two meters. Police found the body in November.

Matsuda, who is Hisahiro’s former colleague, went missing in June of last year.

Police first arrested Hisahiro in a separate incident that resulted in injury. During questioning, he divulged that he had buried the corpse on the vacant land.

Later in November, police located a second body in a forested area of the same town following another confession by the brothers.