Chiba: Boy dies in plunge from apartment in apparent suicide

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a boy died in a plunge from an apartment building in Ichihara City on Saturday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 3).

At just past 11:00 a.m., emergency services received a distress call about a person who was collapsed on the grounds of the government-run building, located in the Gosho area.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead nearly two hours later.

According to the Ichihara Police Station, a smartphone was found in a corridor of the 10th floor of the floor, leading to speculation that he took his life by jumping from that perch, which is about 30 meters off the ground.

A woman who had just come back from shopping witnessed the incident. “There was a terrible sound after what I thought was a thing falling to the ground,” she told Chiba Nippo (Dec. 3). “And then there was a boy all dressed in black collapsed [on the ground].”

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the boy.