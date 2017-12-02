Member of hip-hop band Hilcrhyme accused of possessing marijuana

NIIGATA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old male member of a hip-hop group over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 1).

On Friday, police found Katsuhiro Sato, who goes by DJ Katsu in the group Hilcrhyme, to be in possession of one bag of marijuana at a residence in Niigata City. More of the illegal drug was found at an office in the city.

Hilcrhyme made their debut in 2009. They were nominated as Best New Artist for the Japan Record Awards that same year due to the hit single “Four Seasons.”

A representative of Universal Music Japan, the label for the group, said, “Since we are confirming the facts of the case, we have nothing to say.”