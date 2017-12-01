Tokyo police dog locates pistol in yakuza office in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – The anti-organized crime division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police earlier this week arrested an organized crime member over the alleged possession of a pistol with the help of a so-called “hybrid police dog,” reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 1).

On November 29, police dog Illumina Go discovered the revolver, wrapped in a bath towel, behind a secret door concealing a carved-out space inside a pillar of an office of the Inagawa-kai in Yokohama’s Chuo Ward.

Police subsequently arrested Hajime Okazaki, an upper-level member of the gang on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. “I did the construction work myself,” the gangster told police in admitting to the allegations.

The office was searched after police received a tip about activity related to illegal drugs.

Illumina Go is trained to locate both illegal drugs and firearms. Earlier this year, another dog found a 32-caliber pistol and five rounds of ammunition concealed under the floorboards of the residence of a different gangster in Sakado City, Saitama Prefecture.