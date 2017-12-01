Osaka woman arrested after corpse found in plastic bags in residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old woman after a body believed to be that of her mother was found bagged in her residence in Higashi Osaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 1).

On Thursday, police working off a tip found the corpse beneath multiple layers of plastic bags that had been taped shut inside a bedroom of the residence, located in the Shinkami Kosaka area.

Police subsequently arrested Kyoko Kobamatsu on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “I don’t know why I am being arrested,” the suspect told the Fuse Police Station in denying the charges.

The body is believed to be that of the suspect’s mother, aged in her 80s. Earlier on Thursday, a welfare office alerted police that the suspect’s mother could not be located.

Officers then entered the premises and made the grisly discovery. It is believed the person had been dead for at least several days.