Manager of casino in Sumida accused of beating, extorting 16-year-old boy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a casino in Sumida Ward over the alleged beating and extortion of a teenage boy earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 30).

In Januray, Hayato Ujiie, 31, and three other persons brought the boy, then 16, to the casino and confined him. They then allegedly beat him in the face while extorting 240,000 yen in cash.

According to the Denenchofu Police Station, the boy is a former employee of the casino. In luring the boy out, one of the suspects coerced him by saying that they were not upset that he had quit his job.