Ex-U.S. Marine handed life term over rape and murder of woman in Okinawa

OKINAWA (TR) – A court here has handed a former U.S. civilian worker at Kadena Air Base a sentence of life in prison over the killing of an Okinawan woman last year, reports Nippon News Network (Dec. 1).

On Friday, the Naha District Court handed Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, 33, the life term over the rape and murder of 20-year-old Rina Shimabukuro.

According to the indictment, Shinzato raped Shimabukuro on a road in Uruma on April 28, 2016. He then killed her by beating her face with with club and stabbing her after she resisted.

The body of the victim was found in a grove of trees in the village of Onna the following month. After he was apprehended, Shinzato revealed the location of her body to police.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Shinzato had intent to murder “in a crime that was extremely selfish.” The defendant denied that he intended to kill the victim.

Shinzato, a former U.S. Marine, was employed at the base by an internet firm at the time of the incident.