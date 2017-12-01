Chiba police arrest ex-employee at Funabashi factory after stabbing leaves 1 dead

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after a stabbing at a factory in Funabashi City on Thursday left one male employee dead, reports NHK (Nov. 30).

At around 3:00 p.m., police were tipped off that a former employee at the factory, located in the Kitahoncho area, had stabbed a current employee with a knife.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, 44-year-old Kazuki Ebine, collapsed and bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. Ebine was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours and 30 minutes later.

Police subsequently arrested former employee Shusaku Aze, a resident of Funabashi, on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife. “I stabbed him to kill him,” the suspect was quoted.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against Aze to murder.