Chiba police arrest ex-employee at Funabashi factory after stabbing leaves 1 dead

December 1, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Chiba, Crime, Japan, Murder, News

in Funabashi City
A stabbing at a factor in Funabashi City on Thursday left one male employee dead (TV Asahi)

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man after a stabbing at a factory in Funabashi City on Thursday left one male employee dead, reports NHK (Nov. 30).

At around 3:00 p.m., police were tipped off that a former employee at the factory, located in the Kitahoncho area, had stabbed a current employee with a knife.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, 44-year-old Kazuki Ebine, collapsed and bleeding from a stab wound to the chest. Ebine was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours and 30 minutes later.

Police subsequently arrested former employee Shusaku Aze, a resident of Funabashi, on suspicion of attempted murder. According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife. “I stabbed him to kill him,” the suspect was quoted.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against Aze to murder.

Facebook Comments
Paradise Inn

Related Articles